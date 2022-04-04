For Tua Tagovailoa, the 2022 season will be a no-win situation
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins say they believe in Tua Tagovailoa despite rumors that they tried to obtain Tom Brady from the Bucs. 2022 may be a make or break year for Tua but no matter what happens, it’s a no-win situation for the QB who is entering his 3rd season in the NFL.
The media, both mainstream figure heads and local beat writers as well as bloggers and even social media posters have all jumped on the “Pile on Tua” wagon living for no other reason than to complain. Yet 90% of them would have jumped off and thumped their chests crying loudly that they “always supported him”. Now, it really won’t matter to anyone other than Dolphins fans who never really cared one way or the other.
I’m one of those fans. I support Tua because he is the Dolphins QB. He is a great kid with a great attitude and those I have talked to who know him, think very highly of him. If he succeeds in Miami, it will benefit the Dolphins but know this, it will not silence his detractors.
Had Tua changed the narrative last year, maybe he would have been given the respect other QBs in the NFL are given. Tua, however, despite statistics that were better than most QBs, didn’t get Miami to the playoffs and instead, endured an almost season long distraction named Deshaun Watson.
The Dolphins have an offensive minded head coach now. A guy who is going to implement a much faster paced and defined offensive system. Miami added not one, but two very good if not elite offensive linemen to fix the woes along that front. In the backfield, Miami added speed at running back and on the outside, the fastest man in the NFL.
You would think that while Miami may not be considered Super Bowl contenders after those moves, they would have at least bridged the gap. Instead, you get the rhetoric from the media. “Why would Tyreek Hill come to Miami?” The narrative is simply that he will waste his talent with Tua.
If Tua can’t win this year, you can bet the naysayers will have a field day but if he does. If he takes the Dolphins to the playoffs, it will not be because he is Tua Tagovailoa, it will be because “any quarterback” could win with the talent on the offense. The narrative will be that Miami won in spite of Tua and his lack of ability. It is indeed a no-win situation for Tua Tagovailoa, personally. Professionally he and others won’t care one way or the other.