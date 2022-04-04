Fansided
Position by position: Where the Miami Dolphins got better, and didn’t

By Brian Miller

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates an interception return for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates an interception return for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) /
MIAMI GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
MIAMI GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) /

The Miami Dolphins free agency period is about over, for all intent and purpose. It is highly doubtful that they improve with another big signing. With it now behind us, we can take a look at where they got better. On paper of course.

When free agency began, the Dolphins were quiet. Very quiet. They added mostly players from their own impending free agent list and that led to a lot of complaints by fans. Cat calls for Chris Grier’s job. Where was the “aggressive” free agency?

Around the NFL big name defenders were moving, quarterbacks were being traded, offensive guards were moving, Chris Grier was standing pat. Dolphins fans endured a week long of begging for a trade with the Cowboys for La’el Collins, something, anything. They got Connor Williams instead. Then, they got more waiting.

Fans began to wonder if the Dolphins were going to do anything significant and then, Chris Grier apparently returned from his vacation, in reality, his plan was about to be executed. In a matter of 24 hours, Grier signed Terron Armstead, the top left tackle and consensus top 5 FA available in the NFL. Then he traded for the fastest football player in the NFL, Tyreek Hill.

Fans started to breath again, Grier was a genius, applauded even, but did the Dolphins get better and if so, where? Let’s take a look.

