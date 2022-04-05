Miami Dolphins: Pre-draft roster predictions by position
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made a big splash in free agency and the draft is now weeks away but who will make the 2022 roster?
It is too early to know who will and who will not make the Dolphins roster this year but that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look and see where the biggest questions will be and what players might be hanging on by a thread.
Miami got better across the board or at worse, remained the same. No roster position was weakened by free agency which will make this years cuts harder for the new coaching staff.
The Dolphins won’t need to make big cuts to get cap relief and barring injuries, Miami’s roster is going be a fun watch during training camp and I would suspect that many cuts could be trades before it is all said and done.
Interestingly enough, the Dolphins will only have a few draft picks in this years NFL Draft. Miami traded their 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 6th to the Chiefs as part of the Tyreek Hill trade and then added their 5th to go along with DeVante Parker who was traded to New England over this past weekend.
Here is a look at how the Dolphins 2022 roster might look when the season begins without tapping into this years draft class. The names in BOLD are players we expect to be locks for the roster.