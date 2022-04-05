Top 10 AFC QB’s: Where does Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa rank?
By Juan Vasquez
Top 10 AFC QB’s ranked, free-agency has been absolute madness. With an impoved Dolphins offense does Tua Tagovailoa rank within the top 10 QB’s in the AFC?
2022 has brought us a wild and unpredictable free-agency period, perhaps the craziest off-season in NFL history? Maybe. But with all these drastic changes to teams there is also drastic changes to the QB’s who operate them, there are some spectacular talents in the NFL at the QB position. But players like Patrick Mahomes dont’t look as intimidating now without Tyreek Hill, and players like Derek Carr have gained respect due to the team built around them.
Your team goes as far as your QB takes them, but your QB goes as far as the talent around him helps him go.
Nevertheless the AFC has turned into an arms race and the Miami Dolphins have been at the forefront of it, going all in on upgrading most positions on offense: RB, WR, OL. And with big-time signings like OT Terron Armstead and blockbuster trades like WR Tyreek Hill many people are thinking Miami could be a powerhouse in 2022.
Upgraded team means upgraded QB play, does the new, improved, and absolutely stacked Dolphins offense bump up Tua Tagovailoa into the top AFC 10 QB’s? Let’s find out.