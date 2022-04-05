Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle: Miami Dolphins new Mark brothers
By Brian Miller
There is an entire generation of Miami Dolphins fans who never watched Mark Duper and Mark Clayton on the field but they are about to see what that was like.
In the 1980s there was nothing better than watching Dan Marino hit one of the “Mark Brothers” on a seem or a fly and watch the sprint easily into the endzone. It was a time when Miami was shattering the record books and speed was something fans hadn’t seen on that level.
Now, a new level of speed will take over Miami. Call it the Legion of Zoom or the Fastest Show on Surf. Call it whatever you want but this very well could be the best receiving tandem the Dolphins have had since those days in the 1980s.
Jaylen Waddle is fast, he is blazing fast and has the ability to turn and cut on a dime. Last year he broke the rookie reception record previously held by Anquan Boldin. Waddle was everything the Dolphins wanted him to be but Waddle was a one-man show. DeVante Parker was on and off the field, again. Preston Williams, out, Albert Wilson, a bit player, Mike Gesicki was the next best thing.
Miami tried to fix the speed last year before Waddle ever stepped foot on the field but Will Fuller was gone after week three. Now, speed is showing up at Hard Rock Stadium and it isn’t the Formula One Miami Grand Prix.
If Waddle is fast, Tyreek Hill is faster. The “Cheetah” is a burner who can split defenders who play him perfectly. He can take a short pass 90 yards to the endzone. Nothing about his game is slow and now, Jaylen Waddle has someone else to peel away the defense.
Miami’s thoroughbred horses are going to give defensive coaches a fit. They can’t be covered one on one and doubling up on them won’t always work either. This is the new “Mark Brothers” in Miami. Fast and sure-handed.
Fans who missed out on Mark Duper and Mark Clayton will finally get to see what us “old fans” often talk about but they will get to do it on a bullet train level. Sit back, kick back, and enjoy the ride. But don’t blink or you might miss something!