2022 AFC playoffs: Does Miami make this too early prediction?
By Juan Vasquez
The new-look Miami Dolphins look like a powerhouse on paper, in our way too early playoff predictions do the Dolphins make it? A lot of great teams in the AFC.
The Miami Dolphins look revitalized after taking the off-season by storm during free agency, HC Mike McDaniel was the OC for a juggernaut team that was the San Francisco 49ers. McDaniel is aware he is a young rookie HC but he was not about to coach a mid-tier team.
In just one off-season Mike McDaniel implemented his vision, and GM Chris Grier helped him bring it to life. Bringing in trailblazing weapons like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and Cedrick Wilson, now many are saying the Dolphins should be a playoff lock.
But are they? On paper they definitely look like a force to be reckoned with but so do 10 other teams in the AFC Conference, and there are only 7 spots open for the Playoffs. Meaning there are teams that might deserve to get in and miss out, and vice-versa.
The Chiefs, Bills, Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Bengals, Ravens, Dolphins, Colts, Titans, and Browns all have a great chance at being powerful teams. Some teams will exceed expectations, some will be what we expected, and some are going to be utter disasters.
The Dolphins are counting on Tua Tagovailoa to take the next step, and that should put this offense in a position to maximize their weaponry. But like I said earlier the AFC has turned into an arms race, and other teams have offenses with just as much firepower as Miami if not more.
Without further to do, let’s dive right into it. Our post FA way too early Playoff predictions: