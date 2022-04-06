The best players that the Miami Dolphins have drafted out of U. of Georgia
The Miami Dolphins have a surprisingly short history with the University of Georgia. Here are some of the connections between the two programs.
The Miami Dolphins won’t be picking in either of the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, and they’ll be missing out on one of the best crops of University of Georgia prospects that the league has ever seen.
The National Champion Bulldogs were dominant in 2021, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Some called their front line one of the best (and beefiest) units ever assembled, and they were able to help neutralize Alabama to win the title back in January. The upcoming draft will be littered with Georgia prospects, and as many as seven Bulldogs are projected to be selected in the first two rounds.
The defensive linemen will be the first ones off of the board, as Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean all figure to be first round picks. Lewis Cine, the safety, is projected by some outlets as a top-32 selection as well. According to Pro Football Focus, 11 of the top 150 prospects are Bulldogs.
The Dolphins won’t miss out entirely, though. They have a third round pick and might even have a trick up their sleeves in order to move up. Picking a player out of Georgia is not out of the realm of possibility.
Miami has some history with players from Georgia. A few of the most memorable Dolphins players from multiple generations have been U of G alumni, including a couple of the best safeties in team history.
Here are some of the players that the Miami Dolphins have drafted out of Georgia: