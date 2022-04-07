The best players the Miami Dolphins have drafted out of Louisville
The Miami Dolphins have an impressive connection with the Louisville program. In fact, some of the team’s greatest players are former Cardinals.
Historically, the University of Louisville may not have a stronger connection with an NFL team than they do with the Miami Dolphins.
Because it is not a powerhouse university, Louisville isn’t exactly well represented across NFL rosters. The crown jewel is of course Lamar Jackson, but the list gets rather thin once you make it past Jaire Alexander, Mekhi Becton, and Sheldon Rankins. During the 2021 season, there were 10 Louisville alum on NFL rosters, on par with schools like UCF and Boise State, and behind Duke, Rutgers, and Houston.
The Cardinals didn’t do much to change that dynamic in 2021, as they only have a couple of prospects who figure to be drafted in the late rounds, if at all. They finished with a 6-7 record last season, and haven’t finished in the Top 25 of the final AP Poll since 2016. A safety by the name of Kenderick Duncan is the most highly touted of the prospects coming out of Louisville this year, and he may not even hear his name called on Draft Night 2022.
But for whatever reason, some of the greatest Miami Dolphins players of all time have come out of Louisville. Arguably the best cornerback, the best wide receiver, and the longest current tenured player on the team were all Cardinals once. We break it down for you here, and show you the three best Miami Dolphins players ever drafted out of the University of Louisville.