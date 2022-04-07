The Miami Dolphins are recreating some Alabama magic
The Miami Dolphins have increased the number of weapons available to Tua Tagovailoa for the upcoming season. The Fins have put together one of the best receiving corps the league currently has. Now the ball is in Tagovailoa’s hand to make some Miami magic.
Tagovailoa’s first two seasons have had its ups-and-down. He has had to play with one of the worst offensive line units for the past two seasons, to pair with little receiver help. His third-best playmaking option only started in 10 games last season. Currently, that third option, Devante Parker, is house-hunting in Foxborough.
Now the Dolphins have revamped their offense to find out with certainty if Tagovailoa is the quarterback of the future. Miami has tried their best to recreate a similar situation Tagovailoa had in Alabama where at one point was considered the best collegiate quarterback.
In Tuscaloosa, Tagovailoa played with four 1st round draft picks at the receiver position in 2018. Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, DeVonta Smith, and lastly the franchises own Jaylen Waddle.
Tagovailoa was accurate (69%) while he was spreading the wealth around with all the weapons around him. All four of his college teammates mentioned earlier managed to get more than 650 yards receiving with at least six touchdowns in 2018.
Now the Fins have put together a similar roster of playmakers that provide Tagovailoa little excuse. With the addition of Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson, Miami has arguably the best group of receivers they have had in more than 20 years.
The Dolphins already had Waddle under contract and franchised-tagged tight end Mike Gesicki this offseason. Both Waddle and Gesicki were the only Dolphins last year to eclipse more than 700 receiving yards. Tagovailoa’s greatest strength is his accuracy, and with more options to distribute the ball too that skill should shine bright come the 2022 season.