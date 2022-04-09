The best Miami Dolphins players ever drafted out of “The U”
South Florida is a hot bed for young football talent, and the Miami Dolphins have tapped in to it via the University of Miami Hurricanes.
The University of Miami certainly is not the NFL player producing factory that it once was, but the Miami Dolphins have an extensive history with the program that stretches in to the current day.
It is easy to look for talent when it plays in your own backyard, something that is true for both the Hurricanes and the Dolphins. South Florida is a hot bed of high school football prospects, and an easy pipeline to tap in to for the local university. Keep that line going all the way to the pros, and you could have some Miami lifers on your hands.
The Hurricanes have been sub-par for some time now after being one of the most feared programs in the early 2000s. There is a new regime in town for the 2022 season which will look to breathe some life in to the program, but the 2021 Draft class from the University of Miami is one of their poorest. They might not have a player selected until the 5th or 6th round.
But the history between the Dolphins and the Hurricanes is a long one, as it should be. Here are some of the best Miami Dolphins players every drafted out of the University of Miami:
Vernon Carey
A local boy though and through, Vernon Carey spent his entire football career playing in South Florida. While playing at Miami Northwestern High School, Carey allowed zero sacks over his final two seasons, helping his team win the 6A Florida State Championship as a senior. He went on to play for the Hurricanes, where he was named to two second team All Big East squads, as well as a third team All-American performance in 2003.
The Miami Dolphins selected Carey with the 19th overall pick of the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, and traded up a spot to do so. He struggled a bit during his rookie season, but eventually found his footing. He played in all 16 games five seasons in a row, making him a main stay on Miami’s offensive line throughout the second half of the decade.
Carey retired in 2012.