3 X-Factors for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2022
By Juan Vasquez
The Miami Dolphins loaded up on offense this off-season, and now there are expectations. Here are 3 X-Factors for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to have a successful season in 2022.
The Miami Dolphins had perhaps their most ambitious and aggressive free agency ever, in only a couple of weeks Chris Grier turned Mike McDaniel’s vision into a reality. Now the Dolphins have all the support on offense Tua Tagovailoa lacked to start his career, but with expectations now on the table, these 3 X-Factors will determine success for Tagovailoa in 2022.
The additions of star players like Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill give Tua Tagovailoa a huge boost on the offensive side of the ball, not to mention the other key pieces that were added on OL, WR, FB, and RB.
Tagovailoa finally has the support he needed but he is entering year 3 of his career and the Dolphins are entering year 4 of their rebuild. This means the pressure is on for both of them, the franchise needs to start showing results and Tagovailoa needs to start showing he is the generational talent he was promised to be.
The deck of cards given isn’t a royal flush by any means, the roster looks like dynamite on paper but Mike McDaniel is a first time HC, Tagovailoa is going to be learning his 3rd offense in 3 years, there is a brand new coaching staff, Miami has a tougher schedule, the list goes on. It doesn’t matter.
Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel were advertised as premium talents, and if they are anywhere close to that then they should be able to grab expectations by the horns with the tools at their disposal.
Mike McDaniel was not brought here to re-start the rebuild, but rather to finish what was started in 2019. And Tua Tagovailoa was not brought here to be a Tannehill-like project for a middle-of-the-pack QB, but rather to be the player this franchise has been missing since Dan Marino retired.
Those expectations probably won’t be fulfilled to full potential in year 1, but here are 3 X-Factors that will tell us Tagovailoa is on the way to greatness.