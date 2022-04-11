Tua Tagovailoa had a luau for a charity event that featured fun moments
Tua Tagovailoa had a luau to raise money for charity. The event had fun moments with teammates and new head coach Mike McDaniel.
Tagovailoa held an event on Saturday called “Luau with Tua”, this was to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. He will also have another luau in Tuscaloosa on April 13th.
The Tua Foundation which put together the event has managed to raise $500k since its formation. The board of the foundation has Tua Tagovailoa’s mother, Diane Tagovailoa, sitting on it.
The event was for a great cause, it also featured fun moments not seen by other coaches in the league. One moment was of McDaniel learning how to play drums on stage as well as chanting along with the performers.
The fun did not stop there former rookies, Jaylen Waddle, and Jaelan Phillips were at the event also. They were recorded performing their best Hakka dance in front of the crowd.
Xavien Howard who is now the most tenured Miami Dolphins player on the roster has talked about the facilities feeling happier since the arrival of McDaniel.
It could be this youthful energy the Fins need to help them climb over the hump and finally make the playoffs this season.
Tua Tagovailoa will be a huge factor in how far this team goes, his new coach is known for creating schemes that maximize the strengths of his players.
Come training camp, moments found in events like these may help the players and coaches build a chummy relationship.