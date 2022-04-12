Miami Dolphins: 2022 could be the final season for these 3 players
Due to potential future financial woes, the 2022 season could be the final one as a Miami Dolphins player for these three guys.
We are in the thick of the NFL off season transaction and acquisition period, and the Miami Dolphins have been one of the biggest players and should be one of the most improved teams. They had one of the highest salary cap allowances of any team in the league, and were not shy in doling out big contracts to impact players.
In doing so, they have set up some serious future pay days that they will be responsible for. The contracts of Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead are now big numbers on the books, adding to the already hefty deals that belong to Xavien Howard and Emmanuel Ogbah, which may eventually force the Dolphins to do some roster reshuffling.
There will of course be contracts that will be restructured and money shuffled around to be able to fit under the salary cap, but tough decisions can loom large when having to retain your own talent. There will come a day when guys like Jevon Holland and Jaylen Waddle will also be looking talent-worthy pay days, so the front office had better do their due diligence in keeping an eye on the future books.
So who will they be evaluating in the short term? Which contracts (or potential contracts) might the team want to get out from under? Here are three guys who might be spending entering their final year with the Miami Dolphins in 2022.