Melvin Ingram would make the Miami Dolphins pass rush deadly
It was reported Melvin Ingram was visiting the Miami Dolphins facility, what impact would he make on Miami’s Defensive-Line?
Melvin Ingram was a force to be reckoned with during his time with the Chargers before going to the Steelers and then was traded in 2021 to the Chiefs. He didn’t have the best season there, what could he contribute to the Miami Dolphins?
Per Ian Rapoport from NFL Network, Melvin Ingram visited the Dolphins on April 11th, 2022.
The Dolphins have a respectable D-Line and a decent pass rush as well, many people are saying Ingram is washed up. The reality is Ingram is 32 and can still be explosive at times, but he’s no longer built to take a big chunk of snaps in big games.
“Well Juan, if he’s not the same then he’s washed up no?”
I wouldn’t be so quick to say so, Ingram only had 3 sacks in 2021 but he did have 10 QB hits and 42 total pressures per PFF.
D-Line and Edge rushing aren’t all about sacks, pressures, and hits that throw the QB off bring great value as well. Now Ingram generated these results while being a protagonist in the Chiefs and Steelers D-Line so of course, the 32-year-old was going to run out of gas.
Ingram isn’t built to go do laps around an F1 track, but he can still dominate in a drag race here and there.
What does this mean?
The Dolphins D-line doesn’t need a protagonist to play every down, they already have those players set. Ingram would be deadly for key downs like 3rd & long, or red zone snaps, as well as blitzes, think of it as the final boost to get you over the hump.
The Rams acquired Von Miller off of the Broncos this past season and yes he isn’t the same player he was in 2015, but the Rams used him moderately and strategically so that on key downs Miller was full-go. Miller ended up being a key piece in the Rams’ Super Bowl run.
Ingram is no Von Miller I know, I’m not comparing the players I’m comparing the blueprint. His impact wouldn’t really be felt until late in the season when the division or playoffs are on the line and Josh Allen is going empty set on 3rd &12, that’s when you want Melvin Ingram rushing the passer.
And that’s when Ingram goes from luxury asset to game-changing asset.
Melvin Ingram by the numbers, 2021:
- 3 Sacks
- 10 QB Hits
- 29 Hurries
- 42 Total pressures
- 1 Forced fumble (pictured above)
- 18 Solo Tackles
- 19 Stops
Stats provided by pff.com
If the Miami Dolphins want to compete for the division or make noise in the playoffs, a player like Melvin Ingram becomes a key factor in key moments.
If you still have doubts I linked a couple of videos that could change your mind, like these highlights vs the Bills week 1, 2021.
Or these clips vs the Packers and Cowboys.
Or this monster play vs the Broncos.
Let me know what you think of what you see in the videos in the comment section