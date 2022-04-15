What holes can the Miami Dolphins fill in the 2022 draft?
What holes can the Miami Dolphins fill through the 2022 draft? After an electric free agency, the Fins barely have any draft capital left, but there are still weaknesses to be addressed.
The Miami Dolphins had perhaps the most electrifying off-season out of any team in the NFL this year, with these moves they used up most draft capital for 2022. Now with their draft starting in the 3rd round, what needs can the Dolphins address via the draft?
All types of experts and analysts have already labeled the 2022 class as a “weak” draft, and if the Dolphins thought the same they definitely played their cards right. acquiring ready-to-go top-tier talent, getting rid of possible underwhelming picks, and continued adding to their draft capital for 2023.
So what are the main needs going into the draft? HC Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier already turned around most positions in only one off-season. Additions like Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill, Connor Williams, and Cedrick Wilson heavily boosted OL and WR groups.
The Dolphins also added major talent to the RB room with the additions of Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds and kept a strong TE room intact by bringing back Gesicki and Smythe.
On top of loading up on offense heavily, Miami also made sure they kept their key factors on an already stacked defense. Restructuring Byron jones, a new deal for Xavien Howard, and extending Emmanuel Ogbah.
But these resigning and additions aren’t everything, there are still some major weak points in this team even after such a blockbuster off-season. This tells me two things: 1) The 2021 Dolphins roster was very deprived of talent on offense and 2) The Dolphins were galaxies further away from their goal than they thought they were in 2021.
Now the team is ready to compete but if they want to contend the first upgrade has to be: