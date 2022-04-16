Tua Tagovailoa: His calves took over Miami Dolphins Twitter
We know that Tua Tagovailoa commits to training and is basically a gym rat. And I knew he did have big calf muscles. But, I never ever thought Tua Tagovailoa would be able to sculpt those calves into the mountains that they are today.
If you think this is an article that has no business being written, let me stop you right there and just show you what Tua has done in the lab over the last few months.
You may be saying to yourself “I have calves like that or I see guys with claves like that here and there.” Or, you might be saying “Sern why in the hell are you focusing in on this guy’s calves?” My response to those questions is Tua’s calves are some of the biggest on the planet and my evidence for this is I don’t know how you can possibly stuff more muscle under there and I simply look at those calves and wonder how do calf muscles get so cut?
The answer is by working out and really going all out on leg day. That and being around 5’11 helps as well. As being a thunderous 5’6 and a strong half guy, I can tell you that I was gifted my calf size from my forefathers. Now they also gave me my stoutness, poor vision, and baldness at 30 but they also gave me some of the best calves in the 570.
Now some of you might have had the attitude to mutter to yourself “be nice if he can transfer some of that muscle to his arms.” I most definitely didn’t say that and wouldn’t dream of thinking it. But others aren’t as strong-willed as me. But if Tua can look into calf to bicep transplant surgery, it might not be the worst thing.
Another note from Tua’s muskets(slang for calf muscles that I looked up) is that Nick Hicks, Tua’s trainer at Perform that we naturally know all about, must have Tua on some sort of calf multiplier routine. That or he got himself some super-soldier serum, perhaps leftover from the Michael Dieter guard to center transformation, injected it all into Tua’s calves. We’re not sure at this point.
What I am sure about is that Tua is putting in the work, even though it’s possible he’s squeezing in a round of golf from time to time, and it looks like it’s paying off. Obviously, we won’t know how much it paid off until the games start. But there’s no way he can be weaker than he was last year.
It’s my belief that in his rookie year that he wasn’t anywhere near 100% and I think even last year he wasn’t completely healed and over the hip injury. Not an excuse, but it’s a reason for shotty play at times. It’s a reason why the ball fluttered on him over the middle at 20ish yards. It’s a reason why it looked like Tua had to put everything he had to throw the ball 50 yards. He’ll never have a cannon of an arm but I believe we will see him get more velocity on deeper throws.
If he doesn’t, then we know what will probably happen. But I think Mike McDaniel and all the talent that had been brought in along with Jaylen Waddle and Mike Gesicki will be more than enough to keep Tua’s throws real easy and will inflate his stats majorly thus leading to a better offense, which leads to more wins.
Or, Tua uses those tree trunks for legs and starts running over fools left and right. I’m here for that as well.
Have a great holiday weekend. Everyone be safe, enjoy yourselves, and always Fins Up.
