3 reasons Tua Tagovailoa will not have a Josh Allen type leap
Many NFL fanbases are trying to compare the struggles of their mid-tier QB to Josh Allen’s rise to greatness. Dolphins fans, Tua Tagovailoa struggling his first 2 years doesn’t mean he will have the same trajectory as Allen.
The Miami Dolphins are one of the teams with the most expectations going into the season for 2022, they have armed themselves up to the teeth with weapons. And they’re counting on Tua Tagovailoa to take the next step to bring the puzzle together.
Tua very well could take the next step, but it won’t look like Josh Allen or anywhere close to it. Why? It’s just not realistic, Josh Allen is a 1-of-1 talent even if graphics like this try to paint a different picture.
Perspective is everything and shows that numbers and stats can be manipulated to show off any type of narrative you want. Year 2 Josh Allen and year 2 Tua Tagovailoa are nowhere close to the same level despite what the graphic says.
They’re not even in the same solar system when it comes to trajectory either, they’re two completely different styles of QB.
This doesn’t mean that Tua Tagovailoa can’t have a drastic jump because he definitely can, but don’t expect him to turn into Josh Allen because it’s never going to happen. Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t have the same tools, or skillset available at his disposal.
Tua Tagovailoa can have a year 3 leap to turn into an Alex Smith or Jimmy Garoppolo style of QB, maybe Matt Ryan in his prime at best. QBs that have tenured history taking their team to the playoffs and have even made Super Bowl appearances. But have they ever gotten over the hump of winning the big one?
But why compare Tua Tagovailoa to this type of QB instead of Mahomes, Allen, or Rodgers?