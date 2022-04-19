Dolphins off-season prediction: Cedrick Wilson Jr. will turn heads
The Miami Dolphins best receiver will be between Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but Cedrick Wilson Jr. could be the one turning heads.
Last offseason it was Albert Wilson who was the best throughout the training season. He is now an unrestricted free agent.
I took note of which player performed the best during the off-season and made it into a story just to keep track. This time around I’m going to get out ahead of it and make the prediction.
As a prediction, rather than after the fact, like last season, maybe it won’t anger the football gods and place a curse on the player who outperforms all others.
The biggest off-season acquisition in quite a while Tyreek Hill, will most likely be getting the majority of work, followed closely by Jaylen Waddle.
It might seem that one of these two receivers would be in line to make the mark of best off-season performance, but have a look at last season, by the same token this should have been DeVante Parker, who is now playing for the Patriots.
If someone like Cedric is to win over Waddle and Hill, he is really going to have to ball out, and I believe that’s just what he will do.
A standout, is a standout, whether it’s with the first team or otherwise. Those that excel in the otherwise camp get promoted to the first-team squad at practice.
Cedric had to step up and perform for the Cowboys when his peers were injured, there are many that thought he was better than the rest during that time.
A receiver who is clutch in the slot has to have great hands and few drop balls, Cedric has shown that he can come through in this fashion, and during training camp, he should be able to repeat that with ease.
Now that I’ve made this prediction, I have something to look forward to this Miami Dolphins training camp, and that is to keep an eye on Cedric Wilson Jr.