Miami Dolphins fans eagerly await NFL schedule release: What we know
The NFL schedule is becoming a big event as Miami Dolphins fans eagerly await the release and then start making travel plans.
The biggest question is when will the schedule be released? In years past, the schedule would arrive around the time of the draft and that is still expected this year. So far, there have not been any noticeable changes to the programming at ESPN or NFL Network which would indicate blocked dates that could be used for the schedule release.
While the NFL still wants the release to be a big spectacle, leaks regularly arrive during the hours leading up to the prime televised release. This year should be no different.
For now, we know that the release will not arrive prior to the draft barring a miracle. More likely, the schedule will release a week after the draft which should put it somewhere around the 10th of May perhaps a little sooner.
Typically, the schedule isn’t released on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays, and a Monday release is highly unlikely as well. That leaves only Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The draft will end on April 30th with teams spending Sunday signing the undrafted players. That takes us into week one of May and that might be pushing it for a schedule release being so close to the draft and everyone heading back home from Las Vegas.
The following week does make sense and the 10th falls on a Tuesday so I would expect a Tuesday or Wednesday release. It wouldn’t make sense to wait longer than that given the fact many try to make travel plans early. Either way, we should know within the next few weeks when the Dolphins will be playing in 2022.