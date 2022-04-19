Three ways the Miami Dolphins can use their first pick in the draft
The Miami Dolphins have the fewest picks in this year’s draft. But they can still find some good prospects late into the third round.
While it is never great for your first pick to come outside the top100 picks, the draft always provides many NFL teams with starting-caliber players after the first day of drafting. This draft will provide plenty of steals like every other year.
The Dolphins have invited players to their facilities to get a closer look at prospects that interest them. Players from a variety of positions were requested, even from positions where the Fins already have established starters and depth, like tight-end and safety.
Miami has talked about competition for Michael Dieter at the starting center slot. The first pick may be a player to challenge Dieter at that spot.
Another position the Miami Dolphins may look into selecting is linebacker. Channing Tindall, a linebacker from Georgia, visited the Dolphins earlier in April.
Miami currently only has Jerome Baker signed past this upcoming season. Linebackers Elandon Roberts was signed to a one-year deal along with Sam Eguavoen. Drafting a linebacker may make sense from a cheap contractual point of view.
Other more high-profile options could be running back or wide receiver. While the reason the Miami Dolphins are strapped for draft picks this year is because of the Tyreek Hill trade. The Fins may look to add even more depth.
The reality is all it takes is one injury to one of their main weapons and the Dolphins may struggle to move the ball as they have in the past. Having an abundance of options is never a bad thing.
Lastly, running back was a position the Fins attacked early on in free agency by signing Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds. Dolphins fans have seen the failure of free-agent running backs, besides Duke Johnson.
This can be the year the Miami Dolphins finally use a pick in the first three rounds on a running back since Kenyon Drake in 2016. Now let’s take a look at three options the Fins may have the opportunity to select come the 102nd pick.