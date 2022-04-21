Tua Tagovailoa practices with Tyreek Hill and fans go nuts
A day doesn’t go by without Tua Tagovailoa being heaped with praise or being dogged by his practice sessions. This week’s voluntary camp brought both.
Miami Dolphins fans and media alike have become private investigators when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa. His personal workouts at REASON have been dissected and prodded. Fans will pause tape of his workouts to criticize or compliment his throwing motion and air time distance.
As the Dolphins opened a voluntary camp this week, Tua was able to get on the field officially with Tyreek Hill and Cedric Wilson and fans were quick to both praise and criticize his practice.
The haters were quick to point out that Tua’s pass to Hill was only a six-yard out and then criticized the 15-yard pass to Wilson as being a late throw in his break. While the haters were quick to point out the errors, the “TuaStans” was quick to his defense.
The Hill video showed Tua connecting with Hill on a 15-yard out, something they pointed out by looking at the actual yard markers, and others added another few yards for Tua’s drop back. Likewise, they defended the spot-on pass to Wilson.
More likely than not, this is what fans will endure all off-season right into training camp and through pre-season games. One side wants you to see they are right in that Tua is wrong for the team while the other side will give you the reasons why they are wrong. Either way, for the rest of the fans that just want to watch them play and see if Tua can grow, we get stuck in the middle.
Sounds a lot like American politics if you ask me.