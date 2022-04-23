Chris Grier and Miami Dolphins have big plans for drafts first round
The Miami Dolphins won’t pick until round three in next weeks NFL Draft but if you talk to Chris Grier, apparently, he has big plans for day one.
Earlier this week it was reported that Grier said that Miami would have something to do during the first round of the draft. While 247sports.com stated Grier said this I can’t confirm it actually came out of his mouth, but it sounds really good.
Without having a first round draft pick, Grier apparently said, they plan to watch Tyreek Hill highlights during the first round of the draft. Probably will need to watch them through round two as well.
Hill is still on the tongue tips of Miami fans since the trade shocked everyone a day after the team signed Terron Armstead. We still go back to the “we plan to be aggressive” comments by Grier at the NFL combine but no one expected that kind of aggressive approach, especially after the first two weeks of the market being open.
With the draft now down to days instead of weeks, one of the biggest days on the NFL calendar has been reduced to a handful of picks outside of the 2nd round.
The Dolphins still have a couple of needs, primarily at linebacker where they could use pick 102 to get better but overall, the team is pretty well set across the board after a flurry of moves were made this off-season.
Miami is in a good position to sit back and let the draft fall and see how it plays out but it is also pretty good to know that Grier and company are very happy with their decision to move on from that late first round draft pick.