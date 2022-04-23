The Miami Dolphins look good for future thanks to Chris Grier
The Miami Dolphins made some big moves this off-season and while there is still time to make more, for the most part, Chris Grier and company are done.
How well did Grier do this off-season? Well, it really depends on how you look at it as a whole. We can get excited over Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill, and even Cedrick Wilson but the real question is how is this team built for the future?
The Dolphins invested large amounts of money in Hill and Armstead and then gave Xavien Howard a huge extension as well. Money, however, isn’t an issue. Roster turnover is and Grier may have handled that perfectly as well.
2022 may not drive the results that fans are hoping for. A first time head coach will struggle and a new offensive system is going to be met with some curveballs but what is more important is that progress is made by the end of the season and then, beyond. Year two is the important one for the Dolphins and Mike McDaniel. That is not to say they can’t be competitive in 2022. This year is not what this article is about. It’s about the future.
In 2023, 25 players could potentially be free agents. It seems like a lot until you look at the players. So, let’s look at the 2023 in-house free agent group and how Grier has his team structured for the next several years in the right way.