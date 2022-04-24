Are the Miami Dolphins Super Bowl bound after an impressive off season?
Are the Miami Dolphins Super Bowl bound after an impressive off-season? Ah no, I still don’t think we’re as good as the Bills.
I love the Miami Dolphins, so before you get mad at me; please look at last year’s tape versus the Bills. Then, look at the game against the Titans while you’re at it.
Are you finished? Okay, so after watching those games, do you think adding one often hurt Terron Armstead, one speedy as hell Cheeta, and several other pieces make us a shoe-in to beat the Bills.
We’re going to be better, no doubt; But, be truthful to yourself, are the Miami Dolphins good enough to beat the Bills on a consistent basis. I don’t think so.
I’ve said in the past that I like where this organization is going. I like how they mix the future with the present. They may not draft perfectly (few organizations do), but there always seems to be a thought process that I can digest and understand. I stand by those assertions and I still believe them today.
What I see is that this year is all about Tua. Make no doubt about it. With five picks in the first three rounds of next year’s draft, Grier has prepped for the oops Tua sucks scenario.
So the real question we need to ask ourselves is whether or not we replace Tua next year. I for one still believe in Tua. Tua is not the Mahomes, Allen, Herbert, or Rogers type quarterback and he never will be. But, I do believe he can be a version of Drew Brees we’d all be proud of.
Let Tua be the point guard that efficiently distributes the football. The new offense coming in is perfectly suited for Tua’s skill set. McDaniel’s zone blocking, RPO, and the west coast-style offense is going to make Tua a star (at least I’m Praying it will).
Last year, opposing teams could stop the run without adding additional defenders in the box. Because the run game was essentially ineffective, teams could play with double safeties and/or extra cornerbacks.
This took away any chance of Tua throwing deep (because let’s face it, he doesn’t have the arm to throw over double safeties). Tua’s limited arm strength also allowed teams to concentrate coverage 10-25 yards from scrimmage which better allowed them to double team receivers and mix and match their looks more effectively.
If the Dolphins can make opposing teams respect the run. Opposing teams will have to play more single safety, linebackers will be sucked closer to the line of scrimmage with legit play action. Each of these changes will allow Tua to maximize his supposedly best traits, quick release, and accuracy. If Tua can hit our speedsters in stride on quick slants or fly patterns away from the single safety there should be plenty of YAC opportunities.
Does all this additional new offensive capability mean the Dolphins are now an AFC powerhouse? Hmm, I doubt it. (I’d love to be proven wrong though).
Will the Dolphins be much better … Yes.
Are the Dolphins looking and planning for the future … Yes.
Better than the Bills right now … Probably not!