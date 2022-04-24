Miami Dolphins trading for Brady and Payton would have killed Hill deal
The Miami Dolphins apparently came very close to trading for Tom Brady and Sean Payton which would have killed a deal for Tyreek Hill. Sort of.
O.k., like you, I am tired of all the Tom Brady/Sean Payton/Brian Flores lawsuit garbage and really just want to sit back and enjoy the off-season thinking about the speed that the Dolphins have accumulated on this roster. Sadly, Mike Florio and Chris Simms won’t let that happen.
I know, I could ignore it and we would all be better for it but if I don’t put at least something up about it, I get “those” emails from others telling me I’m being lazy. I don’t mind that.
The latest news comes from Simms talking on the Stugotz show. Simms said during the segment that the Dolphins were ready to trade a 2nd round pick to the Buccaneers for Brady and a first-round pick to the Saints for Payton. And of course, followed that with “Brian Flores changed all that”.
He also goes so far as to say that the Buccaneers would have not stood in the way of letting Brady go. Something that was contradicted by then-head coach Bruce Arians who said it would take “5 first-round picks” to trade Brady.
Those two picks were eventually used to trade for Tyreek Hill as part of that massive deal with Kansas City. If, and that is a big IF, at this point, the Dolphins and Brady are destined to ride together, then the next off-season will now be that obvious union depending on how well Tua plays in 2022.
So there you have it. Simms who tends to talk out of, well, he tends to talk, is saying that the Dolphins were willing to send a 1 and a 2 for coach and QB. And with that, I will just close this off and try to avoid having to write about this again until next year when it all starts up again.