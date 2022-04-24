NFL Draft: Best day 2 linebackers for the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are in a very interesting spot coming into the 2022 NFL Draft. They have no first or second-round selections, but also not many glaring weak spots. The one position that does need work, and has been notable a few times is the linebacker position.
The Miami Dolphins have not invested much of anything to add to a defensive unit that finished in the top half of the league. It is a unit that was able to hold Miami in so many games last year, but the weak spot was always linebacker.
How do the Miami Dolphins go about fixing it? Well, the 2022 NFL Draft is a great place to start. In a fairly deep linebacker class, barring something unforeseen, the Miami Dolphins should have their pick of a top 5 linebacker in the class.
Outside of the top two guys at the position, each guy is very comparable to the rest of the class. Three guys stick out to me, beyond Devin Lloyd and Nakobe Dean, that I would love to see dawn the aqua and orange for years to come.
So for the sake of the argument, let’s say the Miami Dolphins make no more moves before the 2022 NFL Draft. Who would I like to see Miami go with at pick 102? These three would be a perfect fit.