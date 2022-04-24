Predicting the first 10 picks in this year’s NFL Draft and a surprise WR
The NFL Draft will begin this week and predicting the top 10 selections is always a fun exercise in patience but we still have to try.
Although the Miami Dolphins don’t have any picks in the first round, or even the top 10 for that matter, I thought it would be a cool idea to try and perfectly predict the top picks in this year’s draft, and try to make up for my lack of correct picks in regards to my March Madness Bracket.
With all that being said, here is my best attempt at a perfect 2022 NFL Mock Draft of the top 10 picks.
The Jaguars need a surefire player here with the #1 overall pick. Hutchinson may have the highest floor out of any player in this draft and he’s ready to come in and produce right away. There’s been a lot of talk the past few weeks that the Jags could make a play on Georgia DE, Travon Walker, but I’m not buying it. Hutchinson has been the top prospect for months, and I don’t expect that to change on draft night. The star DE had 14 sacks a season ago and will give the Jaguars elite talent on the defensive line with Josh Allen, Malcolm Brown, and K’Lavon Chaisson already in the fold.
The Lions are in desperate need of playmakers on both sides of the ball. Walker can play anywhere on the defensive line and will provide a spark that the Lions are missing on defense. Many scouts think Detroit could go quarterback here, either Malik Willis, or Kenny Pickett, but I don’t think any of these QBs stand out enough to be picked inside the top 3. The Lions can address their QB needs with their other 1st round pick, or wait until 2023. However, with their top pick, they will go with Walker who has all the tools and an elite ceiling.