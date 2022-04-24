Top 3 Miami Dolphins storylines heading into the NFL Draft
The NFL Draft is less than five days away and even though the Miami Dolphins don’t have a pick until the backend of the 3rd round, that doesn’t mean that there isn’t any intrigue for the Dolphins heading into Thursday.
Yes, it would be much more exciting if the Miami Dolphins had a 1st round pick or even a 2nd round pick this year. But you know what is going to be even more exciting than that? Tyreek Hill turning on the afterburners and blowing by defenders for a huge TD.
The Dolphins basically sacrificed their first two days of the 2022 NFL Draft to bring in the Cheetah and I for one am fine with that.
Sure, draft picks are very valuable but I’m beyond content with the Miami Dolphins going all-in as if they’re Johnny Chan or Phil Ivey.
But even though the Miami Dolphins, currently, don’t have any draft picks until the #102 pick in the draft, that doesn’t mean that there is zero anticipation of what the team might do heading into Thursday. A lot could happen and given that Chris Grier has an addiction to trading, there’s still reason to watch to see what the Dolphins are doing.
That and because the NFL Draft is just a fun night anyway, there are plenty of reasons to pay attention even if you’re a Miami Dolphin fan. Here are a few of them.