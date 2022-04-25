Black Friday deals: NFL to add Amazon game by 2023
The Miami Dolphins and their fans might just have something new to complain about when the NFL plays another “prime” game and they are left out.
That was kind of a joke but the NFL is strongly considering and likely will, add a new game to Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving starting as early as 2023 according to Peter King.
Many fans will criticize the NFL for once again for adding yet another game but in reality, many fans who love watching football should enjoy the additional game.
On Thursday, three games will once again be played as part of the NFL’s Thursday Thanksgiving day schedule. Now, it appears that another game will be televised on Friday on Amazon. Which I suppose makes sense given it is Amazon, shopping, Black Friday, and Amazon now has the Thursday Night Football package.
So will the Dolphins make an appearance? Probably not but who really knows. With three games on Thursday, one on Friday, and at least four teams holding their bye-week, as well as the Monday Night game, there could be only 10 games available for Sunday.
The move isn’t unexpected but many will complain about High-School and/or college games that could traditionally be played. High school football is typically over by the end of November including playoffs so HS shouldn’t be a big problem but college games on Black Friday are popular.
The NFL continues to maximize its television broadcasting and a lot could be changing in the next couple of years as the contract with the DirectTV Sunday Ticket package deal coming to an end. ATT is not expected to retain the rights to Sunday Ticket but it is unclear who will emerge as the favorite to land the rights to air the Sunday games.