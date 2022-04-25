NFL Draft: Late-round offensive tackles for the Miami Dolphins to target
For Miami Dolphins fans, the thought of drafting another offensive tackle seems like a nightmare waiting to happen. That is likely because of how bad the early picks have been in this case lately. They have not all missed, but there have been some big ones that taint the others.
It has felt like every year the Miami Dolphins waste a prime pick on an offensive tackle that just does not quite pan out in the NFL. However, each year the fans are told the player they drafted will pan out and looks great in camp.
It is unfortunate, or maybe very fortunate, that the Miami Dolphins do not have a top 2-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It seems highly likely as well that the 3rd round selection will be spent on a linebacker as well.
So that leads us to the 4th round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Who is there for the Miami Dolphins to attack? Who is going to be underrated? Who might slide to the 4th round? What prospects have taken big hits to their draft status?
The answer to those issues is much easier in the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. With a lot of guys that have a ton of raw attributes, and just need to be coached by the right person, it gives teams like the Miami Dolphins much more flexibility. Here are my 3 favorite late-round offensive tackle prospects.