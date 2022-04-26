Miami Dolphins: Final 7-round mock draft to complete the roster
The 2021 NFL Draft had a lot of hype for the Miami Dolphins, as they had two first-round picks and two second-round picks.
Miami was able to land Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips in the first round.
Then they followed that up with Jevon Holland and Liam Eichenberg in the 2nd.
The hype before the 2021 NFL Draft was because of all of the early picks, but it’s a little different heading into the 2022 NFL draft.
Miami traded their first and second-round picks for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, so they will not pick until round 3, pick 102.
Who will the Miami Dolphins draft?
Having Hill will make it easier to stomach not picking until 3rd round, but it will also make the 2022 NFL Draft boring.
Fans will watch the first and second rounds just because the NFL Draft is its own spectacle, but waiting to make the first pick at the end of the 3rd round will be tough.
Luckily for the fans and the Dolphins, Miami should still be able to land a starter at pick 102. And if they really wanted to, they could trade up into the 2nd round, or at least earlier in the 3rd.
However, for the sake of this final mock draft, I had Miami not trade any picks. So, with that in mind, here is my final Miami Dolphins mock draft.