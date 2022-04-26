Should the Miami Dolphins trade Mike Gesicki for Deebo Samuel?
Mike Gesicki and Deebo Samuel would be ancillary pieces, but which one would be a better fit?
On the surface, it would seem to be Samuel as the better fit, provided he would want to keep the same role as he did with the 49ers because there is chatter that is a reason he wants out, so he could be more of a full-fledged wide receiver.
A few more reasons are the blocking aspect that we already know about, and now we have more receivers, with Waddle, Hill, and Wilson Jr, who is said to be good in the slot just like Gesicki. Not to be overlooked, is Preston Williams, who I wrote about in the last story if you would like to see for yourself.
Kyle Shanahan is said to like a stout tight end, well look no further than Mike Gesicki. I’m sure that Shanahan could mastermind some great concepts with the big-bodied, sure-handed receiver, masquerading as a tight end.
On the other side of this, is the familiarity between Samuel and Mike McDaniel in the system the 49ers ran is highly advantageous.
Rounding out the 2021 stats, Samuel had 77 receptions for 1400 yards and had 60 rushing attempts for 400 yards. The big question is, does Deebo want to keep doing this?
Rounding out stats again; Samuel had 1,000 total yards from scrimmage 2 years prior and had to double his touches for 800 more yards this season. That’s a lot of wear and tear to the body.
Don’t forget, Mike McDaniel was the running coordinator for the 49ers before he was offensive coordinator last year, but also has experience coaching receivers during his 14 years of coaching.
Getting back to the fit, would it work here? This is where it gets complicated, let me try to explain. Tua Tagovailoa is said to be really good with RPO, which stands for run-pass option, so just stick Samuel back there, right? If only it was that simple.
The way I’m seeing it, this is a problem stemming from the unit of the offensive line more so than an individual player such as a quarterback, or the ball carrier. The Miami Dolphins have brought in reinforcements in Terron Armstead and Connor Williams to help with it.
The rookie offensive linemen fresh out of college were probably still used to those set of rules when the NFL has a separate set pertaining to RPO, and as a result, penalties kept getting called, to the extent it was just about abandoned.
Should the line improve, this also brings the deep pass back into play with the extra amount of time allotted, and with it more versatility on the offense, which is desperately needed. Think Hill, and, or, Waddle, catching bombs on fly routes.
If the line only gets better a little, the RPO could still be brought back and leaned on. It should be utilized with the slant plays Tua is also proficient with.