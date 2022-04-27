The best Miami Dolphins draft picks in each round
The National Football League’s 2022 draft is only a few days away. The Miami Dolphins have been major players in the last few drafts, but this year the Dolphins enter having only four picks in the entire draft and none of them were originally theirs. That’s not to say Chris Grier won’t make a move to gather more picks but as it stands now Phins fans could be bored during this year’s draft.
One thing we can do though, is take a look back at, what I feel, are the Miami Dolphins’ best draft picks in each round. A chance to reminisce you might say.
A few of these are no-brainers while a few certainly could be up for debate.
Round 1 – Dan Marino (Quarterback – 1983) – This is one of those no-brainers. Marino is a Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest passer of the football the NFL has ever seen. The story of Dan Marino is well known. The last of six quarterbacks picked in the first round. A first-round that produced seven Hall of Fame players. There were rumors that spiraled around Marino at the University of Pittsburgh that caused him to slide all the way to #27 overall. Miami was happy to draft Dan and the rest as they say is history. Honorable Mention – Bob Griese (QB – 1967), Larry Csonka (RB – 1968), and Richmond Webb (Tackle – 1990)
Round 2 – Dwight Stephenson (Center – 1980) – Like Marino in round one, Stephenson is a no-brainer. Dwight Stephenson is in the conversation at the greatest center ever to have played the position. Stephenson also has a bust in Canton as his career produced five seasons of All-Pro play. Stephenson’s career was cut somewhat short due to injuries. Stephenson had the honor to play under two of the greatest football coaches in the history of the game having played for Bear Bryant at Alabama and Don Shula in Miami. Honorable Mention – Sam Madison (CB – 1997), Patrick Surtain (CB – 1998) and Xavien Howard (CB – 2016)
Round 3 – Jason Taylor (Defensive End – 1997) – When you are the owner of a yellow jacket given out by the Hall of Fame you tend to land on “greatest of all time lists”. This is the case for Jason Taylor as the Dolphins’ all-time greatest third-round pick. Taylor was a dominant player during his 15-year career. Taylor was a four-time All-Pro and in 2006 took home the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honors. Taylor finished his career with 139.5 sacks and 9 defensive touchdowns. Honorable Mention – Dick Anderson (Safety – 1968), Duriel Harris (Wide Receiver 1976), and Tony Nathan (Running Back – 1979)