Three fun prospects the Miami Dolphins can draft in 2022
The Miami Dolphins may not have much draft capital going into this year’s NFL Draft. But it does not mean they cannot make a splash.
If we are being honest with ourselves the Fins cannot make a bigger offseason move than they already have. They traded for one of the best receivers in the league, Tyreek Hill. Now, Jaylen Waddle has a literal running mate in the receiving room.
Along with signing a big-time playmaker, the Miami Dolphins also shored up their league’s worse offensive line. They did this by signing tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams.
With the Fins having the least amount of draft picks this year it may not be the most entertaining draft in recent memory for fans. But they can still make noise by picking players with huge upside over the safe bet.
Many may be opposed to this strategy, even current Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier. “I think when you have as few as pick as we do you have to be right on them“, said Grier during a press conference earlier in April.
The team is already built to compete for this upcoming season, besides a few veteran free agent pickups that can be expected once the NFL Draft is over.
So why should we not look into gambling some of these picks with players that show traits or abilities that may become a fixture to this squad?
Zach Thomas was a fifth-round pick. He was small for his position and not too athletic. He stood at 5’11 and weighed 228 lbs. But that fifth-round flyer turned into arguably the best linebacker to ever play in a Miami Dolphins uniform.
Now let us take a look at some players who hardly anyone has heard about and see where the Fins can make their big splash in the 2022 NFL Draft.