It has been 18 years since the Miami Dolphins didn’t draft in round one
The Miami Dolphins have made draft picks in the first round for 18 years straight and today, that streak is about to come to an end.
Is it really a “streak”? Most teams draft in round one every year and fans grow accustomed to that. For Dolphins fans, the last several years have been fun with two first-round picks last year and three the year before that. Miami should have had two picks in this year’s draft had it not been for the trade-up with Philadelphia last season.
It is hard to believe that all of these recent selections stem from a single trade of Laremy Tunsil.
Miami fans have to go all the way back to 2003 to see the last time Miami didn’t make a selection in round one. Barring a trade, tonight will end that. Miami isn’t just without a number one pick. They also have no selection in round two and you would have to go back a year earlier for the last time that happened.
In 2002, the Dolphins didn’t have a selection in either the first or the second round. Why? Because they traded them for Ricky Williams.
That trade worked out rather well for Miami and could have been the most significant trade in Dolphins history had Williams not faced retirements, suspensions, and other issues.
Tonight, the Dolphins will sit back and watch the draft unfold but they already have their selections in rounds one and two. Tyreek Hill is a Miami Dolphins receiver and it was costly. If it helps Miami ascend the AFC East or helps get them into the playoffs, it will be well worth it.