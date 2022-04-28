Miami Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft three day draft predictions
The 2022 NFL Draft is here, and while the Miami Dolphins only own four selections, there’ll still be talent added to their already much-improved roster. Only owning a couple of mid-round, and two seventh-round picks hardly calls for a mock draft. It does however allow for some draft-day predictions.
The Dolphins traded many of their ‘22 picks for WR Tyreek Hill, back in March. That deal included Miami’s first, second, and one of their two fourth-round pick in this year’s draft.
As GM Chris Grier, in his pre-draft press conference, joked, “we’ll just watch Tyreek Hill highlights during the draft…and it’ll make us feel good”.
Grier, self-admittedly, an aggressive GM, is notorious for his trades, especially during draft weekend. It’s become customary for the Dolphins to move up and down the draft board. On Day 2 of last year’s draft, another one of the team’s ‘22 picks (3rd round) was traded, when they moved up to select Liam Eichenberg.
The moral of the story is don’t expect the Dolphins’ current selections (picks102 125, 224, 247), to stay exactly that way.
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the more secretive teams in recent history, but that hasn’t prevented news, and rumors to leak out of their Miami Gardens facility. A handful of prospect visits have been announced from player agents and other sources (the Dolphins have not officially announced any), and that has given some clue to what they may be thinking.
That said, a few predictions could just deliver a bit of excitement for Fins fans, while they spend their weekend watching Tyreek Hill highlights.