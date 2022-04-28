The Miami Dolphins have no top picks, but they have Tyreek Hill
The Miami Dolphins have no top picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but who cares about draft picks when Tyreek Hill is on your team? Dolphins fans aren’t stressing.
Draft day is officially upon us, the day many fans look forward to in order to see how their team decides to improve its roster. The Dolphins fanbase doesn’t have that luxury in the top 100 picks this year, but do they really care if they have Tyreek Hill?
The simple answer is no.
Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier adopted the mentality of the Super Bowl-winning Rams, which is “F- them picks.”
“F- them picks” is not only a mentality, it’s a way of life. Changing your mindset to wanting to win big and wanting to win now is something Miami desperately needed and they managed to execute it successfully in only one off-season.
The draft is great, and it gives many young players the chance to change their lives forever, but the truth of the matter is that over half of these draft picks end up being busts or underwhelming talent.
Draft talent isn’t guaranteed, it’s the reason 50% of the NFL consists of undrafted players. So when the Kansas City Chiefs think they got a haul with a late 1st, and a bunch of mid-round picks from Miami; they might actually be in for a rude awakening.
No amount of draft capital replaces elite talent in this league, because elite talent is rare. The NFL has been around for 100+ years, how many other Tyreek Hill’s have you seen?
The Seahawks got 3 1st round picks in exchange for Russell Wilson, do you think in they’ll be able to find someone just as good with 3 chances out of the draft?
The Lions with Stafford, the Packers with Tae Adams, the list goes on. The reality is that draft picks might be overrated, and the contenders are getting an early go at cashing out their overpriced value.
The Miami Dolphins are following this same formula, and it’s the reason they were able to acquire a superstar in exchange for picks who will most likely end up as busts or average starters at the very best.