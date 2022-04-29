Miami Dolphins were ahead of the curve in WR market as draft proved
The Miami Dolphins spent a lot to get Tyreek Hill but it appears they were ahead of a booming market at the position as the NFL Draft proved Thursday.
The 2022 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night with a bunch of surprising trades that saw a couple of receivers move and one stay put, for now. For Miami, it was a sit back and relax kind of evening.
Trades were made for wide receivers Thursday with Marquise Brown being shipped out of Baltimore to the Cardinals for a first-round pick. Shortly thereafter, A.J. Brown was sent from Tennessee to the Eagles in another bold trade.
Dolphins fans wondered if maybe the Dolphins gave up too soon on DeVante Parker who was sent to the Patriots last month for a 2023 3rd round pick. Parker would not have garnered a first-round pick last night but maybe he could have landed with someone for a late 2nd or 3rd tonight.
What is certain is that the Dolphins got a feeling something might be up with the WR market and jumped at the chance to land Tyreek Hill. Yes, it cost them more to land Hill than either of the Browns but you could argue that Hill is better.
The trades come after Dallas shipped Amari Cooper to Cleveland, the Packers unloaded DeVante Adams, and the Rams added Allen Robinson. These are all top receivers in the game who will now be playing elsewhere in 2022.
WR has been a big free agency priority for many teams and last night several WRs were drafted in the first round, in fact, a run of receivers began with Atlanta at pick eight. The Falcons, Saints, Jets, and Lions all took receivers within five picks of each other. The Lions traded up to 12 from 32 to draft Jameson Williams. Two more receivers would be drafted before pick 20.
The Dolphins? Miami didn’t have to worry about the receiver. They had the foresight to draft Jaylen Waddle in round one last year and added Hill via trade prior to this year’s draft.