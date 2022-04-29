Miami Dolphins make a splash with Channing Tindall
The Miami Dolphins waited, and then waited some more but finally, as the NFL Draft ran into the late 3rd round, Channing Tindall was finally taken.
Channing Tindall was one of the top remaining linebackers left in the draft and the consensus number one remaining player at his position. Many believed that Tindall, a product from Georgia, would have gone much earlier.
The Dolphins had only one or two needs entering the draft and the linebacker spot was probably the biggest. Miami didn’t have selections in the first two rounds so they needed to make the most of what they did have. The selection of Tindall was a good one.
Tindall will need to work on some areas of his game, including pass coverage, but he is a very capable run-stopping defender who should see plenty of playing time in his rookie season where he will compete for time. He is built for speed and has a fantastic first step off the snap. He can change direction quickly but is a force once he makes the decision to attack the ball carrier.
The Bulldog has a consistent motor and can read offensive plays well.
Miami is bringing in an NCAA champion member and he should fit right into the defensive system.
With the drafting of Tindall, the Dolphins can spend the final day of the draft filling other areas of need including center, guard, or running back. Miami will draft one time in round four, pick 127, and then will draft twice more in round seven. Barring a trade, the Dolphins will not draft in rounds five and six.
Some names to keep an eye on entering the final day.
- Offensive tackle: Daniel Faalele
- Running back: Zamir White
- Running back: Isaiah Spiller
- Center: Alec Lindstrom
- Punter: Matt Araiza