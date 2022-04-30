Miami Dolphins make their “who’s that” pick with Erik Ezukanma
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have done well drafting and that isn’t changing in round four but Erik Ezukanma does bring some head-scratching with it.
For the Miami Dolphins, the wide receiver room is pretty stacked but apparently, they feel there is room to improve. With their 2nd pick in the NFL Draft coming in round four, the Dolphins used the pick on WR Erik Ezukanma.
Ezukanma is a solid speedy WR and will give the Dolphins another offensive weapon but there were needs at other positions including running back depth and offensive line help. The Dolphins, barring a trade, won’t select again until round seven when they have two picks.
The drafting of Ezukanma indicates the Dolphins could be taking a “best player available” approach but in this case, BPA was not a specific position of need.
Hailing from Texas, the Texas Tech junior graded out on NFL.com as a 5.99 prospect who would likely become an average backup with special-teams potential. Not something the Dolphins truly need to have on the roster right now.
At the combine, Ezukanma did not run the 40-yard dash but did post a 4.38 20-yard shuttle. In 2021, Ezukanma posted 48 receptions for 706 yards with 4 touchdowns. He also added two TDs rushing. The Dolphins could view him in a potential Deebo Samuel-type role but there are no comparisons to Samuel in terms of play. Just versatility.
The pick has many fans wondering why the Dolphins would go this route with other areas of need to consider. In reality, with the Dolphins going Channing Tindall in round three, this seems more of a Mike McDaniel addition than anything else.
NOTE: The pick makes a lot more sense after looking at the Dolphins’ depth at the position. Miami has quite a few question marks but they lack the big physical receiver that Ezukanma may be able to bring to the team.