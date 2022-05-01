Channing Tindall tells coach McDaniel, “I won’t disappoint you”
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a new linebacker as Channing Tindall was drafted in the 3rd round of Friday night’s NFL Draft continuation.
In a released video by the Miami Dolphins, Chris Grier is letting Tindall know that they are bringing him back to Miami before handing the phone to Mike McDaniel. The two have a quick chat with McDaniel telling him to enjoy the time with his family. Tindall tells McDaniel, “I won’t disappoint you coach. I appreciate it”.
The selection of Tindall was the first of the McDaniel era in Miami but if we are going to get into semantics, his “real” first pick was Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins have bolstered their offense through free agency but they still needed to address the linebacker position and did with their first pick in the draft.
Tindall is an explosive linebacker with a lot of speed and quickness. The South Carolina native won’t be too far home taking a move a little further south in Florida.
Miami knows the importance of stopping the run and running quarterbacks and Tindall’s speed is such that he can complement the rest of the defense and attack. Miami could use him to shadow runners and quarterbacks, like Josh Allen of the Bills.
Tindall probably would have been drafted earlier if not for the fact he was on an elite defensive unit at Georgia that also had linebackers, Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker. In total, seven Georgia defenders were taken in the first three rounds including the number one overall pick, Travon Walker.
How will Tindall fit in the Dolphins’ defense? That will be a point of interest during OTAs and training camp. While it is doubtful we see a full-time role with him in his rookie season, that could be due to the talent within the unit and his continued development. Regardless, Tindall should be a very good player for the Dolphins.