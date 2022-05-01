Grading the Miami Dolphins 2022 draft class, all four of them
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins have just finished their 2022 draft and this means that it’s time to evaluate their draft by giving it a letter grade. That’s what we do. Letters, as we know, say everything we want to say. Kind of pointless to even keep writing here because one singular letter can encapsulate an entire draft but we’ll give it a shot.
The Miami Dolphins got the 2022 NFL Draft off to a hot start by what they did a month ago. The Dolphins quite literally rolled out of bed and had a top-five 1st round out of all the other teams.
Trading their 1st rounder and bunch of other picks for Tyreek Hill is an incredible upgrade to make. Tyreek Hill will do ridiculous things when he’s on the field. Even when he’s not targeted by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill will be affecting defenses and making the game easier for the other pass-catchers that the Dolphins throw out there.
The first pick the Miami Dolphins had was at #102. They didn’t trade up like I thought they might. Honestly, I’m shocked that Chris Grier was able to fight the urge to make a trade. Perhaps, he kept snapping back that rubberband to his wrist and was able to just sit back and relax.
Even though the Miami Dolphins only had four draft picks, I’m still believing that they did a solid job with those picks. It was Mike McDaniel’s first draft and I think he looked like a guy who belonged. He looked like a guy who was very casual about what was going on but also had a focus that could only be broken by someone entering the room with a Taco Bell Big Box.
However, there were some positions that I wish the Miami Dolphins addressed. I wish they addressed the center position and I wish they took a running back somewhere in the draft. They didn’t do that and perhaps they’re going to do that with undrafted free agents. Who knows? I’m going to with the idea that Mike McDaniel knows what he’s doing and that he thinks that Dieter and the running backs they have are going to work out.
All that being said, here are the grades for the draft picks for the Miami Dolphins which leads to their overall grade.