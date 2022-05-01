Miami Dolphins fans should turn attention to available vet free agents
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins draft is in the books and the team is signing undrafted free agents but they are likely to revisit veteran free agents too.
There was only so much the Dolphins could do over the weekend considering they had only four draft picks. In his post-draft interview, Chris Grier admitted to attempts to move up in the draft but he also acknowledged that he didn’t really have the capital to make it happen.
Grier told the media that they had no interest in dipping into next year’s draft stock and because of that, they had limited options. That was a smart move by Grier considering how the draft played out.
Now the draft is over and by the end of the weekend, Miami will have added to their roster via the UDFA list but now it is time to return to the veteran free agent list where Grier may be looking towards next.
Grier was asked specifically about the center position on Saturday and why he didn’t draft a center when it was believed to be a priority. He said the board didn’t work out and that the team wasn’t going to reach for players and he said they tried and were not able to move up. He also had this to say about what happens next.
"As we said before, just because the draft is over doesn’t mean we are going to stop looking to improve the roster. We’ll keep working through that all spring and through the summer.” – Miami Dolphins media department."
While he specifically didn’t say they would target center, the first name that comes to mind is J.C. Tretter who is still without a home after being released by the Browns prior to the start of free agency.
Tretter would bring veteran leadership to the line and competition for Michael Dieter who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Dieter has played well at times but Tretter would be an upgrade.
The Dolphins will have plenty of opportunities to add veteran free agents now that the focus is off the draft and camps will begin over the next month and a half before the team takes their long break in late June into July.
Other names to keep an eye on that are currently available in free agency could help the Dolphins if the price is right.
- J.C. Tretter – center
- Jarvis Landry – WR
- Tyrann Mathieu – FS – Will Miami take another look? He is still expected to be expensive.