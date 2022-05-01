Miami Dolphins did indeed spend a 7th round pick on QB Skylar Thompson
By Brian Miller
Social media was buzzing on Saturday afternoon when the Miami Dolphins spent their seventh-round draft pick on a QB, Skylar Thompson.
Skylar Thompson of Kansas State will be joining the Miami Dolphins but if you expect him to make the actual roster, that might not be happening. At least not this year. Why the Dolphins drafted Thompson isn’t quite known, and we may never actually get a good reason.
Let’s look at this from a perspective point right now. 7th-round picks rarely make an impact on NFL rosters if they even make the team. Many are destined to become practice squad players and if they are lucky, they stick around a few years. There is always a chance that someone breaks out and finds big success in the league.
For the Dolphins, the thought of Thompson being one of those guys is, well, a big longshot.
Thompson will not compete for a roster spot this off-season and he won’t compete for one in training camp. Miami isn’t likely going to take up three rosters spots for quarterbacks and they are not going to cut Teddy Bridgewater.
If Bridgewater were to get hurt, the Dolphins are likely going to look for a backup from somewhere else. At best, Thompson is a practice squad candidate but in order for him to get there, he will need to clear waivers after final cuts.
There is nothing wrong with drafting Thompson but it is a bit odd. Miami is taking a shot at perhaps finding a gem that may develop into a capable longer-term backup to Tua Tagovailoa. Teddy Bridgewater is on a one-year deal and beyond this season, no one can be 100% certain about Tua’s future.
As for Thompson, there is talent of course but he is raw and will need to be coached up and developed the Dolphins apparently are fine with taking that chance but it still makes you wonder why they would bother to use a draft pick on a player that won’t be on the final 53? If it was to perhaps keep another team from drafting him, well, they will still expose him to the wire, eventually.