Giving a letter grade to every Miami Dolphins 2022 Draft Pick
The 2022 NFL Draft has come to a close, and it’s time to assess and grade every pick the Miami Dolphins made this April. Despite only having four selections due to the Tyreek Hill trade, Chris Grier & the Dolphins front office got some good value in Las Vegas. It was a unique circumstance, a new one, as Miami Dolphins fans aren’t really used to their team making one of the fewest selections in the league. However, let’s evaluate each selection and what it means for the team this season.
#102 Channing Tindall, Georgia: A+
On Friday night, I painfully watched 60+ picks to get to the Miami Dolphins’ first selection of the draft. I had some names in mind that I wanted the Fins to draft, and honestly, Tindall wasn’t one of them. It wasn’t because of his bad film or injury history, it was because I wasn’t entirely familiar with him. When you’re on a team that has Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean in the same position room, it’s not hard to be a little overshadowed at times.
Tindall, like most players at Georgia, wasn’t given a full-time role on the team. He was used simultaneously, like a chess piece. Any time the Bulldogs faced off against a supremely mobile quarterback, like Bryce Young, Tindall would be used to spy and shut down any movement outside the pocket. On top of that, the stud linebacker would simply be assigned to go get the ball. Tindall would use his 6’2, 230-pound body, along with 4.4 speed to be a force in the run game.
The Miami Dolphins brought back every linebacker the team had a season ago, but that didn’t change the glaring weakness in the middle of their defense. For years the Dolphins have tried to address this issue of finding an elite MLB, and hopefully, Tindall can excel into this role. Elandon Roberts has primarily been the Dolphins’ “thumper” the past two seasons, but the 28-year-old is simply limited. Tindall can step in right away with his elite athleticism and potentially take that starting job away.
I truly love this pick and believe Channing Tindall has a Pro Bowl ceiling. His traits are off the charts, and he only fell due to his smaller role at Georgia. He’s going to be a big part of further improving the Dolphins’ defense, and he may just turn out to be the Josh Allen X-factor this team needs.