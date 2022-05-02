Three great undrafted free agents Miami Dolphins have signed
The Miami Dolphins were busy signing undrafted free agents as soon as the NFL Draft finished. They managed to sign players expected to be drafted.
The Fins have very little draft capital after they traded for wide receiver Tyreek Hill. But it was expected that they would be active in the undrafted free agent market.
They have already signed more than 10 players not picked in the 262 draft picks between Thursday and Saturday.
Miami Dolphins managed to add competition at the center and punter positions. They signed punter Tommy Heatherly from FIU and center Ty Clary from Arkansas.
While the Fins just recently signed Thomas Morstead the veteran punter to a one-year contract, they felt he needed some extra motivation to produce for this team. Heatherly who is familiar with South Florida averaged 47.1 yards per punt last season.
The Fins also kept their word of making sure they added another body at the center position by picking up Clary who played center and guard at Arkansas. The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line was the biggest issue heading into the offseason but with the additions of Terron Armstead and Connor Williams, it will surely be improved.
Undrafted free agents are the true long shots to make the roster by the end of training camp. But this does not mean these players do not make impacts.
Current Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham was an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has quickly become of the better slot corners in the league, and a staple for this fearsome secondary.
With the number of undrafted free agents, the Fins signed there are three who deserve a deeper dive.
It is very possible the following three players can show the coaching staff they deserve to make the NFL roster. And who does not like to watch an underdog story unfold in their team? Let’s find out who these players are.