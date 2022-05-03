Miami Dolphins: 6 best value contracts on the roster for 2022
The Miami Dolphins’ front office has done a fine job this off season in managing the cap sheet. Here are the best value contracts on the roster for 2022.
For all of the slander that they receive, Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins front office deserve some praise for their handling of the salary cap.
There will indeed be a time down the road when the contracts of Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead skyrocket. And Jaylen Waddle and maybe even Tua Tagovailoa will be earning pay days soon. But there will also be room for re-negotiations and salary cap manipulation down the road. For 2022, there are still a couple of depth holes to be filled, and rookie contracts to be handed out to the draftees.
For 2022 however, The Dolphins are in great shape. At the time of writing, they are still more than $21 million under the cap, an impressive number at this point of the year given that they acquired a couple of the more high-profile players this off season had to offer.
Much of Miami’s money will be allotted to the secondary and their highly paid corner backs, and rightfully so. But the rest of the team is relatively cheap as it stands today, and there have been some impressive negotiations done by Grier and his team. Furthermore, there have been recent rumblings of the Dolphins trying to add another veteran to the defense, likely on a short one or two year deal.
So what stands out about the cap sheet for 2022? We have already taken a look at some of the players that will earn the most money this coming season, and now we take a look at the opposite.
Here are the 6 best value contracts on the books for the Miami Dolphins: