Miami Dolphins offense closing in on the defensive versatility
Will the Miami Dolphins offense start to become more versatile as we see from the defense?
It just might be trending in that direction, there are some signs early on, but what we will see in the coming practice sessions could give us more information.
When most fans think of the Miami Dolphins defense, the amoeba defense probably comes to mind. That is the extreme however, it’s something that can never happen on offense, due to the man-in-motion rules, which limits it to just one.
We have seen problems on offense in the past with the motion rules, only one player can move, and only side to side or backward, and not toward the line of scrimmage.
However after the snap, anything goes, and I have a feeling we will be seeing some interesting things.
What has happened on offense under Brian Flores was occasional gadget like plays, the mountaineer shot, the Miami miracle.
When Adam Gase was here, there were dual crossing backs, that were more conventional but were thrown out rather abruptly.
What I have seen from watching Mike McDaniel, during his time with the 49er’s offense, is a back heading to the line of scrimmage at about a 45° angle, with a pivot point around where the tight end would be lined up if he was brought in closer to the line. The zone blocking provides support.
The fullback position has been brought back, and we seem to have a good one in Alec Ingold, an interesting play McDaniel had, is to use a fullback down the line in pulling fashion right around where that pivot point would be.
We might be seeing a lot of motion, and misdirection with the offensive play calling, and I just might fall out of my chair watching it, because I just love this stuff to no end.
Where the versatility will come on offense probably will be with the ball carrier, that is to say, which player will it be. This is what we might see coming with these practices soon. Most players on offense want the ball, and let it be known. When we start seeing it happen on the practice field then we will know.
This is reminiscent of the RPO / run-pass option that I went over a little bit in my last story if you care to look at it, but this will be an expansion of that, probably the use of halfbacks more, and players or positions that don’t normally get carries or receptions, or in a certain fashion.
The Miami Dolphins probably have some interesting twists and turns coming on offense and with it more versatility.