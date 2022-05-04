5 famous celebrities who are fans of the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins haven’t been doing a lot of winning over the last two decades, but that doesn’t stop celebrities from becoming fans.
Whether it be the location and climate, or the cool colors and sleek uniforms, there never seems to be a shortage of celebrity Miami Dolphins fans. South Florida has long been a destination for the wealthy to seek warm weather and sunshine, and a handful of them have even adopted some of the local sports teams as their own.
While the franchise hasn’t enjoyed much success over the last couple of decades, many of the high-profile fans first started following the team during the glory years of Dan Marino and Don Shula, and are eager for the Dolphins to recapture the magic of their childhoods.
So who are some of the famous faces that spend their spare time being depressed about the football team in Miami, just like we do? Here are five celebrities that are Dolphins fans:
Celebrity Miami Dolphins fan #1: Johnny Depp
One of the most talked about celebrities in recent memory is Johnny Depp, thanks to his very public legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. The two have been making headlines throughout April with their entertaining (to some) saga, which has captivated certain audiences around the country. But Depp is best known for his work as an actor, most notably his role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
He is also a Dolphins fan. While he was born in Kentucky, Depp’s family made the move to Miramar, Florida. He attended Miramar High School, which is just a three-mile drive from where Hard Rock Stadium currently sits. Depp has made multiple appearances at Dolphins home games in Miami, as he enjoys attending games from a luxury box while wearing team colors.