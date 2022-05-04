Cameron Goode can’t wait to get to Miami after Dolphins drafted him
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins added Cameron Goode, a California linebacker, to the roster on Saturday and the move to Florida is one he can’t wait for.
You would think that a Texas kid who played ball on the west coast would be more likely to enjoy staying close to the west coast but for Cameron Goode, Miami is where he wants to be.
Goode told the media after being drafted that he has always wanted to live in Florida after his ten years of baseball tournaments took him around the state. His trip to Miami a couple of weeks ago to work out for the Dolphins was his first trip to Miami and he said he fell in love with it immediately.
Aside from way too much traffic and hurricane season, there isn’t much to hate about South Florida. The weather is great, there is water everywhere, you are three hours from Disney and Universal and three from Key West. What a great place to be in!
For Goode, it is about perfect.
"“The visit was great. It was honestly, definitely one of my favorites. I love Miami. I’ve always loved Florida. – Dolphins media department"
He went on to say that he has always wanted to live in Florida and this is a “dream come true” to having been drafted by the Dolphins.
Goode considers himself a physical player and he has a legacy to uphold. His father was drafted by the Falcons and his uncle, by the Chargers. He leans on his father’s advice about what to expect at this next level and says that helps keep him mentally strong.
Goode has a lot to prove at this level but he will get the opportunity, even as a 7th-round draft pick. The Dolphins linebackers needed to be infused with more talent and the Dolphins, and Goode is hoping that will be provided to them. At least he will get to live where he has wanted most of his life.